Watch: The SCREAM 2022 trailer is out!

Just in time for Halloween, the official SCREAM 2022 trailer was just released. (Unfortunately, the actual movie doesn't premiere until January.)

Set in the same town of Woodsboro, again with characters Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), the trailer for this fifth film in the SCREAM series, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpen and Tyler Gillet, doesn't reveal any fresh surprises. But that might be intentional.

From Gizmodo:

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-director Gillet explained that keeping the killer's (or killers', since we know how sneaky the Scream movies can be about stuff like that) identity a secret was priority number one, even on set. "We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie," he said. "We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit. Obviously, you get to a point in the shoot where you have to let the cat out of the bag, but we went pretty far into prep and into production with a surprising amount of secrecy maintained."

Either way, it looks like a fun rush, in the style of a theme park thrill ride, where the ride for the sake of sheer adrenaline never gets old.