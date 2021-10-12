"You Walk Alone" is a fantastic album by Jandek

You Walk Alone is one of my favorite albums by Jandek. For a long time, nobody knew who was behind the mysterious music project called "Jandek," which began in 1978. It's now known that Jandek is the project of Corwood Industries, a record label from Houston Texas. Since '78, Jandek has released over 100 albums/DVDs of obscure, beautiful, emotional folk music.

It's been widely accepted that Sterling Richard Smith is the name of Jandek's main representative. He doesn't like to do interviews or interact with the public, but has been performing live since 2004. I've always admired Jandek's raw emotion and unconventional chord structure. It's a unique approach to folk music and I've never heard anything quite like it.