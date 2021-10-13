Check out this gorgeous edition of John W. Campbell's story that inspired 'The Thing' movies

Mark Frauenfelder

Angel Bomb, which published the incredible "experiential book" The Miskatonic Papers in 2019, has a new project on Kickstarter. This one is a deluxe letterpress edition of the 1938 John W. Campbell story, "Who Goes There?" that inspired The Thing movies.

Two versions are available: a luxurious Deluxe letterpress edition, quarter-bound in Japanese blue book cloth with blind emboss and tan goatskin spine. This edition comes in a custom-designed bound portfolio containing a triptych of Antarctica with notes and sketches from the expedition and holding five frame-worthy letterpress prints of artwork from the story. Embedded in the cover of the portfolio is a hand-cast, painted resin medallion of the expedition's emblem. A true collector's edition, limited to only fifty copies, this unique set will thrill you with its immersion into an expedition fighting madly against a shape-shifting alien that is hell-bent on subsuming the crew.

The Standard edition is equally beautiful, letterpress printed, quarter-bound in cold blue book cloth and a contrasting spine coming wrapped with a letterpress belly band. Designed to be an affordable option featuring the same blind cover emboss, illustrations, and high-quality printing, this edition is limited to 200 copies.

The rewards are really cool. Look at these patches!

[Images courtesy Angel Bomb]