Check out this gorgeous edition of John W. Campbell's story that inspired 'The Thing' movies

Angel Bomb, which published the incredible "experiential book" The Miskatonic Papers in 2019, has a new project on Kickstarter. This one is a deluxe letterpress edition of the 1938 John W. Campbell story, "Who Goes There?" that inspired The Thing movies.

Two versions are available: a luxurious Deluxe letterpress edition, quarter-bound in Japanese blue book cloth with blind emboss and tan goatskin spine. This edition comes in a custom-designed bound portfolio containing a triptych of Antarctica with notes and sketches from the expedition and holding five frame-worthy letterpress prints of artwork from the story. Embedded in the cover of the portfolio is a hand-cast, painted resin medallion of the expedition's emblem. A true collector's edition, limited to only fifty copies, this unique set will thrill you with its immersion into an expedition fighting madly against a shape-shifting alien that is hell-bent on subsuming the crew.

The Standard edition is equally beautiful, letterpress printed, quarter-bound in cold blue book cloth and a contrasting spine coming wrapped with a letterpress belly band. Designed to be an affordable option featuring the same blind cover emboss, illustrations, and high-quality printing, this edition is limited to 200 copies.