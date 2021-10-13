Solving the mystery of the boom that rocked New Hampshire on Sunday morning

On Sunday morning, residents of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts were rocked by a massive boom that shook homes in the region and understandably freaked people the hell out. Early theories that it was a supersonic aircraft or earthquake were quickly proven wrong. So what was it? Most likely a meteor exploded above New Hampshire. From the New York Times:

This time of year, [meteorologists] pointed out, is known for intense meteor showers: the Draconids that peaked two days earlier and the Orionids that continue until November. The fireballs that explode in a bright terminal flash, often with visible fragmentation, are known as bolides, according to the American Meteor Society.

"Sure enough, there was a little blip there right around the time that folks started calling and reporting about the sound," Greg Cornwell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the forecast office for New Hampshire, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr. Cornwell said that the blip was detected by a geostationary weather satellite, known as GOES-16, that was used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He and his colleagues reviewed the satellite feed from Sunday morning. On it, a blue dot flashed over southern New Hampshire around 11:21 a.m.