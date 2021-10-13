Transphobic US Senate candidate kicked out of school board meeting

Sheriffs in Ohio asked US Senate candidate, Josh Mandel, to leave a school board meeting on Monday after he took the mic to bash transgender students. He dug in his heels, arguing that he had every right to spew his toxic views — even in a school board district that he does not live in.

His purpose was to "defend the moms and dads" against the district's mask mandate, according to WCPO, saying the district was "using kids as pawns in a political game."

"Here in the Lakota District and throughout the state of Ohio, children should not be forced to wear masks," he said. He then slid into transphobic mode. "On top of that, children should not be forced to learn about whether to pick a gender or not pick a gender. Boys are boys, girls are girls."

Mandel, who is leading Ohio's packed GOP primary race, "was once denounced by his own family for rejecting his lesbian, veteran cousin," according to LGBTQ Nation:

From LGBTQ Nation:

Mandel is a Trump-style Republican full of bluster and far-right talking points littered with a fine dusting of racism and homophobia. In 2012, his own family wrote an op-ed denouncing him for rejecting his lesbian veteran cousin. He vocally and repeatedly denounced same-sex marriage and allowing LGBTQ people to serve in the military.

The one thing LGBTQ Nation got wrong in their article was its title: "GOP candidate humiliated as police haul him out of school board meeting after trans kids rant." He wasn't humiliated — his stunt went swimmingly well for his target audience. With his ignorance and bullying ways, he's a shoe-in for GOP political success.

Here is part of the confrontation between Mandel, the school board members, and the sheriffs, which he proudly posted himself:

Why are school boards afraid of parents standing up for kids?



Thanks to this courageous mom for recording Lakota School Board's crack down on my free speech at a public meeting.



This isn't over. pic.twitter.com/iXF61T7j47 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 12, 2021