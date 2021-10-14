California woman surprised to find out she's living atop a massive rattlesnake den

A woman in Sonoma County, California was concerned that there may be snakes living under her home, so she called the Sonoma County Reptile Rescue and sanctuary. Turns out that that her home was also a rattlesnake den. From the Sacramento Bee:

"Three hours and 45 minutes later … I came out with 59 babies and 22 adults," [said the reptile rescue's Alan Wolf.]

That was just the start. Wolf reports he has since returned to the home twice and found seven more rattlesnakes, bringing the total to 88.

"But there'll still be more there. … They can come and go as they please."