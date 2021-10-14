Missouri Governor demands prosecution of journalists who reported security flaw in state website's "HTMLM"

After the St. Louis State Dispatch wrote that a government website was leaking the social security numbers of workers, Missouri Governor Mike Parson demanded that the journalists who reported the security failure be prosecuted as "hackers" for "decoding" the "HTMLM" (sic).

The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected the private information of teachers around the state. … According to the Post-Dispatch, one of its reporters discovered the flaw in a web application allowing the public to search teacher certifications and credentials. No private information was publicly visible, but teacher Social Security numbers were contained in HTML source code of the pages.

Unremediated incompetence on a timescale of years uncovered simply by looking at the underlying text of a website. And it proceeds to farce in the governor's plain inability to read the statement given to him to read, of which he clearly understands nothing.

The claim that clicking "view source" is "hacking" (as elaborated by Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, this is also "decryption") is absurd, even by the established standards of false claims about what is and is not hacking.

But remember that the point is not to win the hypothetical prosecution, but to burden the target with the cost and hassle of defending against it—and to chill similar reportage. And with the CFAA being such a terrible law, who knows? Maybe they can land the blow anyway.

The point to be understood: Missouri does not want anyone looking too closely at its IT infrastructure. Whatever may or may not be wrong with it—and the well-established incompetence of those responsible for it—is none of your business.