Today Jen Psaki was forced to explain that the January 6th assault on our democracy by President Trump and his followers was unprecedented, and the Biden Administration has no fear that turning over whatever documents the White House will hurt a future administration.
Jen Psaki informs the press corp that President Biden has no intention of leading an insurrection
