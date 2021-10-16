I want to teleport to 2009 at the Concord Mall parking lot

Popkin

"This is how Friday's at the Concord mall used to look back in 2009. Say hello to all of my friends. We have no lives"

The Concord Mall Rats 2009 V is a fantastic YouTube video that serves as a time capsule for the emo subculture of 2009.

The video was made by a teen who films a group of friends and their conversations as they hang out in a mall parking lot. The kids seem like they're having so much fun goofing around.

Although this was made just a little over a decade ago, the mall-goth subculture feels like an era from another universe. I didn't expect this video to make me feel so nostalgic, but the pre-Instagram era truly was a simpler, more relaxed time for teenagers.