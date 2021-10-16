Remembering Sunset Blvd's beloved Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign

In 2019 the rotating Happy Foot / Sad Foot sign of Sunset Blvd. was taken down. The sign was there to advertise a foot clinic, but was removed when the clinic left the location. I'm glad that there is video footage like this of the beloved foot sign so that we can keep it in our hearts.

If you live in Los Angeles, you know that many people relied on the happy foot / sad to tell them if they were going to have good or bad luck that day, depending on which foot they saw first. There were even petitions to save the sign, but alas, it was removed. Without the wisdom of the foot sign, the people of Los Angeles are all running around like chickens with their heads cut off.