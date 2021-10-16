I don't know where this is from and what it means but damn if it's not a gripping journey.
Watch this weirdly fascinating video of a log in a whirlpool
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- logs
- plugs
- whirlpools
Mesmerizing supercut of strange woodsplitting contraptions
From the ingenious to the bizarre, there's no shortage of gadgets, machines, and homemade gew-gaws created to make cutting and splitting wood easier. READ THE REST
Watch a guy toss log chunks with a giant John Deere log loader
Tim O'Bryant, aka Cotontop3, is a logger in Mississippi who vlogs daily. In this episode, he uses the pincers on his log loader to toss leftovers from log bucking, which takes a surprising amount of dexterity. READ THE REST
Ant City
This log, spotted in Ohio's Hocking Hills park, has prior occupants. READ THE REST
Get premium computing power with 72% off this refurbished MacBook Air
We're currently living in a culture where the masses think new is always better, but keeping up with the latest gadgets quickly gets pricey, and the performance boost might not even be worth it. Refurbished tech is the way to go if you want to save a ton of money while still getting your hands… READ THE REST
6 bottles of premium wine catered to your taste is definitely something to cheers about
Look, you've sipped on many a glass of wine over the years. You may not be a sommelier, but you definitely are the master of your own palette. Whether you're into big, fruity reds or would kill for a glass of cold, buttery chardonnay, nobody has a better taste in wine than you — according… READ THE REST
Charge up your organization with this clever battery pack
Anyone who travels knows that multipurpose products are the way to go when you're trying to pack light. Who has room for tech, storage containers, and all their little knickknacks in one overnight bag? Something usually has to be left at home. But not with the Battpak Power Bank & Travel Safe, a backup battery with… READ THE REST