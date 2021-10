In a fit of raving about testosterone, Congressperson Cawthorn pleads with conservative mothers to encourage their sons to be awful, reprehensible human beings.

Complaining that "our culture today is trying to completely demasculate all the young men," Rep. Madison Cawthorn issues a plea to parents: "If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster." pic.twitter.com/v7b0pN3RA3 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 18, 2021

I am not sure I would have hung around for his reasons men are low on hormones, but I bet they are wacky.