Is it #BonesDay? A lazy pug named "Noodles" forecasts the day's mood

"Good morning, everyone, and welcome back to yet another round of 'no bones,' the game where we find out if my 13-year-old pug woke up with bones, and we also kind of find out how our day is going to go," says Jonathan Graziano at the beginning of his Tiktok videos.

Noodles the pug wakes up every morning and plays a game with his owner— and the internet. Graziano picks him up, and if Noodles flops back into his doggie bed, Graziano declares he has "no bones." When Noodles stays standing, though, it's "bones day" (hooray!).

The lazy dog has garnered remarkable traction, with a number of articles comparing the dog's floppy legs to horoscopes and Groundhog Day. "My mental health is in the hands of a pug," said commenter @pettypastor.

Graziano's "no bones" videos have racked up millions of views, and his account has grown to 1.7 million followers. The hashtag "BonesDay" has been viewed more than 33.8 million times as of Monday, and "#BonesOrNoBones" has been viewed more than 2.1 million times. "No bones" was even trending on Twitter Monday. NBC