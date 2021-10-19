Watch a new mini short film set in the world Netflix's live-action COWBOY BEBOP reboot

While "The Lost Session" is labelled as an "Official Teaser" for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop remake, the two-and-a-half-minute video is really more of a standalone short film that introduces the delightfully stylized storytelling. Spike and the gang bicker as they go after a bounty in a neon city, where the fourth wall is basically another weapon to yield. It's great, and it has me even more excited for this show.