This woman would like you to know that she feels fantastic

Popkin

I Feel Fantastic is a youtube video from 12 years ago, featuring an alluring young woman who would like everyone to know that she feels fantastic. I'm not sure who this woman is, but she has the voice of an angel. After watching her sing this mysterious song about feeling fantastic for 2 and a half minutes, I think I am falling in love with her. I hope this video has made all of you feel fantastic, too.