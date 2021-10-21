Bat-owning this Batmobile will cost you a whole lot of bat-bucks

You might not be able to watch The Batman: a gritty reboot of the gritty reboot that was prompted by a gritty reboot of the campy reboot of the Adam West reboot of a 1943 theatrical serial starring Lewis Wilson as Batman and Douglas Croft as Robin (which was loosely based on some comic book, so I understand,) until 2022. But today, like RIGHT NOW, you can forgo the purchase of groceries for the month in favour of picking up this sweet $500 limited-edition, remote controlled Batmobile… from a movie no one's seen yet and can't say whether or not they'll have enjoyed. Anyways…

From Mattel Creations:

The Batman is back, and he's grittier, darker, and more raw than we've seen in generations. Our Hot Wheels R/C design team happens to be full of Batman fans who are very excited about the mean muscle car energy emanating from every inch of this new iteration of the iconic Batmobile. Ripped right out of the upcoming movie, this R/C beast is less toy and more detailed movie prop. The Batman strikes dread in the hearts of Gotham City's criminals—and so does The BATMAN™ The Ultimate Batmobile™ from Hot Wheels. This beyond full-function R/C car is as close to a movie prop as we could get, featuring street-grade suspension, multi-color LED lights, flame FX on both the front and rear, and a water-activated mist effect creating the perfect atmosphere to stage scenes from the film.

I wonder how much gritty dread that is, per dollar.

Now, $500 is a lot to spend to spend on anything, these days. But, in Mattel Creation's Defense, look at this thing:

If you're into collectibles, superheroes, cool movie tie-ins or just love ripping up a wee dirt track with a sweet RC vehicle, there are worse ways to blow half a grand of your hard-earned dough. That said, I'm betting there may be better ways, as well.

Is anyone here ready to throw their wallet at Mattel to get their batt-mitts on one of these sweet toys?

Image via Mattel Creations