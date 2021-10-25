Mike Lindell announces the next event whereupon he claims Trump will be resurrected or anointed or whatever

It appears Pillow Salesman Supreme Mike Lindell has yet another date when he is really sure that the man he worships will be returned to power. Lindell has made other promises, they have all fallen flat.

Crooks and Liars:

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced a 3-day "marathon" broadcast to prepare the country for the 2020 presidential election to be overturned.

"This is absolutely the biggest cover-up for the biggest crime in history," Lindell told right-wing host Steve Bannon on Friday. "I cannot wait to drop this Supreme Court case the Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Thanksgiving and the whole world is going to be watching all this unfold over Thanksgiving.

Lindell predicted that up to 30 state attorneys general would join his lawsuit claiming that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"I really believe it will be 9-0 that they will at least look at it," he said of the court, "that they're going to take it down."