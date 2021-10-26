A motion picture that was turned into a live musical will be broadcast into movie theaters

The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a live stage production called The Rocky Horror Show, which is now being live-broadcast into movie theaters. The circle is complete.
The cult classic musical will be broadcast from the Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre in London's West End on Thursday 28 October to over five hundred cinemas across the UK and Europe. With a cast led by Ore Oduba (Brad), Stephen Webb (Frank 'n' Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator) and Haley Flaherty (Janet), also in the piece are Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, (following more than 1800 performances around the world), with Lauren Ingram as Columbia. Ben Westhead plays Rocky, with Joe Allen as Eddie and Dr Scott. The Phantoms are Reece Budin, Jordan Fox, Rachel Grundy, Darcy Finden, Danny Knott (male swing) and Stefania Du Toit (female swing and dance captain).