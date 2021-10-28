Celebrate 50 Years of WAR (the band) with a free concert in Venice Beach this Saturday

Saturday, October 30th, WAR will celebrate 50 years of keeping the party going by playing a live concert in Venice Beach.
Naturally, there is also a low-rider show.
In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, the legendary LA band WAR has partnered with the City of LA Parks and Venice Beach to introduce a new initiative to re-establish Venice Beach as a safe and family-friendly recreation area for everyone. The community event is presented by Rhino Entertainment and produced locally by Munson Industries and will showcase a performance from WAR, a low rider car show featuring the ENVYUZ Minis and Dogtown Devils car clubs, and a special WAR inspired mural by the STP crew will be completed live. There will also be exclusive event merch and food vendors. The celebration is accessible to the public and will be located at Windward Plaza in Venice Beach starting at 12 p.m. PT and will conclude at 5:30 p.m. PT.
The community event will showcase local Venice Beach vendors, including food by The Waterfront and The Erwin Hotel's Venice Way Pizza. Twenty percent of the day's sales will benefit Venice Family Clinic, a leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality health care to people in need.