Create your very own fruit tier list

Create a Ultimate Fruit – Labeled Tier List, like these ones that my friends made. The list is easy to make — simply drag your fruit into each tier level, in order of your favorite to least favorite. (Note that in these kinds of tiers, S is the best, followed by A, B, C, D.)

I don't know why I find it so enjoyable, but my favorite part of making a fruit tier list is comparing it to friends lists. There are quite a few fruits on here that I've never had or even seen in the market, such as gooseberry and durian.