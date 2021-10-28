Jabberwocky is a magical 13-minute stop motion film

Jabberwocky is a short stop motion film from 1971 by Jan Svankmajer. Svankmajer's next-level stop motion art and attention to detail always humbles me. He is a self-labeled surrealist, known for his outstanding feature film Alice, which is a spooky, stop-motion version of Alice in Wonderland.

Jabberwocky is 13 minutes long, and loosely based on a poem with the same title by Lewis Carroll. Like all of Svankmajer's other films I've seen, Jabberwocky is strange, magical, and pretty mind-blowing considering the amount of effort and creativity it takes to achieve this kind of stop motion artwork.