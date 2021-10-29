An extra fun Halloween video from Leo Moracchioi!
This metal cover of 'Spooky Scary Skeletons' is just in time for Halloween
Leo Moracchioli and his fans get the party started
YouTube sensation Leo Moracchioli and his fans turned Pink's how-to on partying into an actual good time. There are entire mornings energized for me by Leo. READ THE REST
Leo Moracchioli delivers The Bee Gee's 'Night Fever'
Leo covering the Bee Gees is pretty marvelous, but lets talk about that rabbit. I am wondering who is tougher? Leo's Rabbit buddy looks pretty badass, but there is the Easter Bunny. Honestly, I am not sure I want to hang out with Easter Bunny, but the whole Easter thing has always confused me. Leo's… READ THE REST
Leo Moracchioli's metal 'Free Bird'
A pretty nice take on the old standard, I am concerned that things that bill themselves as 'metal' are now my 'easy listening.' READ THE REST
