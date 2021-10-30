Wilco just released two great Beatles covers

To celebrate the release of the new 50th-anniversary reissue of the Beatles' Let It Be album, Wilco has released two covers from the album as Amazon Music exclusives: "Dig a Pony" and "Don't Let Me Down." And I gotta say: they really do 'em justice. They remind me of the Let It Be … Naked alternative mixes that came out in 2003 — just simple, straight-up rock n' roll, without a sugarcoating of Phil Spector psychosis. (Although I certainly would have welcomed Wilco's noisy wall-of-sound approach as well.)

You can download the tracks exclusively on Amazon, or listen to free if you're an Amazon Music subscriber.