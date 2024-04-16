Lennon and McCartney's sons team up for the first time on new song called "Primrose Hill."

James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon have released a new song called "Primrose Hill." The Beatles-esque acoustic single marks the first time the sons of former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and John Lennon have collaborated.

"'Primrose Hill' is here!" wrote McCartney on his Instagram. "Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon. With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

"I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer's day," McCartney tweeted earlier this month, prior to releasing the song.

Father Paul tweeted, ""My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' – check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song."

Previously: If the Beatles had produced one more album before breaking up, this would have been it