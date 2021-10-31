Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID

In isolation at home, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19. After learning that several members of her family had contracted COVID, Psaki began isolating at home Wednesday and began daily testing. Initially negative, her Saturday results were positive and she is suffering mild symptoms.
Psaki had dropped out of joining President Biden's trip to Europe last week with news of 'a family emergency.' Now we know what that was.
CNN:
Psaki, who is vaccinated, said she last saw Biden Tuesday outside while masked.
"On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the President due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19," Psaki said in a statement. "Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID."
Psaki said she was disclosing the positive test result "out of an abundance of transparency." She added that she has experienced mild symptoms and is working remotely.