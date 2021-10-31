Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID

In isolation at home, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19. After learning that several members of her family had contracted COVID, Psaki began isolating at home Wednesday and began daily testing. Initially negative, her Saturday results were positive and she is suffering mild symptoms.

Psaki had dropped out of joining President Biden's trip to Europe last week with news of 'a family emergency.' Now we know what that was.

