A Texas radio host given 3 life sentences for scamming his Christian listeners out of millions

Texas radio host William Neil "Doc" Gallagher, who prided himself on being a Christian, was given three life sentences plus another 30 years for duping his older listeners out of millions of dollars. Thinking they were retiring "safe, early, and happy" (see video below) by investing in his Gallagher Financial Group Ponzi scheme, many lost their homes and life savings.

Conveniently, the religious gentleman, age 80, is already a fixture behind bars, according to CBS, serving 25 years after a 2019 arrest for similar charges.

From CBS:

The sentencing came after more than a dozen senior victims testified during a three-hour court hearing about losing anywhere from $50,000 to $600,000 invested in the Gallagher Financial Group. Some said they had to sell their homes, borrow money from their children or take part-time jobs to supplement their Social Security benefits. Gallagher, 80, and his Gallagher Financial Group advertised on Christian radio with the tagline, "See you in church on Sunday." He promoted his investment business in books, such as "Jesus Christ, Money Master," and on Christian radio broadcasts.

"Doc Gallagher is one of the worst offenders I have seen," said Lori Varnell, chief of the Tarrant County District Attorney's Elder Financial Fraud team. "He ruthlessly stole from his clients who trusted him for almost a decade. He amassed $32 million in loss to all of his clients and exploited many elder individuals. He worked his way around churches preying on people who believed he was a Christian."

The court went easy on him, however, allowing him to serve his three life sentences concurrently.

Here's one of his God-infused "testimonial" ads from 2013: