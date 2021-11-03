Far-out clip from 1980 late night program "TV's TV"

Popkin

TV's TV was a Japanese late night television show that featured video games, art, CGI, and more. Here's an awesome 2-minute clip from the program: TV'S TV 089. I love the 80s cyberpunk fee. My favorite part starts at 1:07, when a beautiful girl with a yellow umbrella appears on the screen and casts a hypnotic spell upon viewers.