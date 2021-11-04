A haiku for each element on the periodic table

I'm a huge fan of Mary Soon Lee's Elemental haiku on the website of Science Magazine. When you mouse over an element, you see a haiku that give you three lines' worth of information on that element's role in the world.

The poem for Na refers to the ion's role in the human nervous system:

Racing to trigger every kiss, every kind act behind every thought.

Poem for Boron:

Just doing your job holding plant cells together no fireworks, no fuss

Poem for Lithium:

Lighter than water Empower my phone, my car Banish depression

Poem for Chlorine: