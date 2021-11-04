Listen to Allan Kaprow on "How to Make a Happening"

In 1966, Allan Kaprow released his lecture on How to Make a Happening as a vinyl LP. Kazprow was a pioneer of performance art, and in the late 1950's and 1960's he helped introduce the concept of a "Happening." He created over 200 "Happenings," which were staged events that existed within the space between art and life. Kaprow's 1964 Happening called "Women licking jam off car" always comes to mind when I think of him. This piece was true to its title, and consisted of a group of women licking a jam-covered car.

In the lecture, Kaprow says that when you're creating a Happening, "Make it unsure even to yourself if the happening is life or art."