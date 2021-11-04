I marvel at people who can do one handspring—flipping yourself backwards and then springing from your hands back up to your feet. But this young girl taps into her superhuman powers as she pulls off 75 handsprings in one minute. It's incredible to watch. (The two men after her, who do 50 and 49 handsprings in a minute, are amazing as well—especially the second guy, who becomes pure blur at one point.)
Watch this incredible girl do 75 handsprings (backward flips) in one minute
