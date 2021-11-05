The bunny is almost always a sure sign I'll enjoy a Leo Moracchioli cover, but this Holding Out For A hero was just ripe for the metal treatment.
Metal cover of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For A Hero"
Leo Moracchioli
Leo never fails to entertain. The bunny is awesome.
