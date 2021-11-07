The incredible, freaky art of Anne van der Linden

Popkin
Detail from @vanderlinden843

Anne Van der Linden (1959-present)  is a French artist who makes some pretty amazing [NSFW] drawings. Her artwork is influenced by German expressionism, middle-age engravings, and underground cartoonists like Robert Crumb. I love her drawing style, and the way that her artwork has a similar quality to engravings. I always find it thrilling when someone with her skill level explores such dark subject matter in their work.  You can check out her drawings and paintings here.