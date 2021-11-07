Anne Van der Linden (1959-present) is a French artist who makes some pretty amazing [NSFW] drawings. Her artwork is influenced by German expressionism, middle-age engravings, and underground cartoonists like Robert Crumb. I love her drawing style, and the way that her artwork has a similar quality to engravings. I always find it thrilling when someone with her skill level explores such dark subject matter in their work. You can check out her drawings and paintings here.
The incredible, freaky art of Anne van der Linden
