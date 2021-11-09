A police officer who missed the vaccine deadline tested positive for Covid the next day. Then he died

A 46-year-old police officer in San Francisco who avoided getting vaccinated for Covid-19 ended up testing positive on Nov. 2. Four days after testing positive he died.

Officer Jack Nyce was placed on a 30-day paid leave by the San Francisco Police Department after missing the city's November 1st vaccination deadline. The very next day he found out he had Covid. "His symptoms had become so severe," according to the San Francisco Chronicle, "that his wife called an ambulance to transport her husband to a Kaiser hospital in Manteca, where the couple lived."

From KTLA:

The death comes as mandates for government employee vaccinations are seeing some push-back. The San Francisco Police Department said last week that as many as 70 sworn and civilian workers had been placed on leave for not meeting a Nov. 1 vaccination deadline. A press release said that as of Nov. 2, 97.5% of department employees were fully vaccinated. Any officers who remain unvaccinated by Nov. 13 will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until the San Francisco Police Commission convenes a hearing.

Nyce had been with the SFPD for 17 years.