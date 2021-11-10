Archaeologists find ancient ring meant to prevent hangovers

Archaeologists in Israel dug up this ancient ring at the site of a Byzantine wine-making operation's warehouse. The researchers suspect the amethyst and gold ring, dating back to at least the seventh century CE, was worn to prevent hangovers. Perhaps Goop should knock off the design. From Smithsonian:

"Many virtues have been attached to this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover," says Amir Golani, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), in a statement[…]

[…]Per Haaretz, the word amethyst comes from the Greek word amethystos, meaning "not intoxicating," and is related to medhu, meaning mead. Ancient Greeks sometimes incorporated amethysts into wine glasses or wore the gems while drinking in hopes of avoiding intoxication. The connection between amethysts and sobriety dates back at least to the time of the Greek poet Asclepiades of Samos, who was born around 320 B.C.E. and mentioned the phenomenon in a poem, according to the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.

"Because of their blood-like hues, amethysts, like rubies, were believed in the ancient world to contain energy and healing powers," Golani tells the Times.