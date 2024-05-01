Programming language BASIC is 60 years old

10 PRINT "On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program"
20 GOTO 10
RUN
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
Break in 10
