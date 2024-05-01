Programming language BASIC is 60 years old



10 PRINT "On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program"

20 GOTO 10

RUN

On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program

Break in 10

