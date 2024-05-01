Programming language BASIC is 60 years old


10 PRINT "On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program"
20 GOTO 10
RUN

On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
On May 1, 1964, John and Thomas ran the first BASIC program
Break in 10

Previously: Esoteric programming language coded with images