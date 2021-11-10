Former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten up for parole (for the 5th time)

A parole panel is recommending the release of "Manson Girl" Leslie Van Houten (72), who has been behind bars since she was 19 years old for stabbing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca to death in 1969. It's the fifth time Van Houten has been recommended for parole.

Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the previous recommendation, saying Van Houten "poses an unreasonable danger to society."

From AP:

The latest recommendation is likely headed back to Newsom after a 120-day procedural review. Van Houten is still challenging Newsom's rejection of her parole a year ago in two courts, said her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer said the commissioners on Tuesday addressed every reason governors have given for blocking her release the first four times, "which will make it more difficult for Governor Newsom to do it again, but he wants votes so I predict he will reverse this grant as well."