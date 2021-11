Jason Chou is a self-taught 3D artist from Covina, California. And beginning in March 2021, he embarked on an ambitious journey: to photoshop Paddington the Bear into every movie, ever. Or at least until he forgets and gives up.

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 242 pic.twitter.com/Nr4vQ4SCSR — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) November 6, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 241 pic.twitter.com/kLoWpJbxm8 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) November 5, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 233 pic.twitter.com/tnqn7kvHRi — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 28, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 225 pic.twitter.com/rHMXYKAgW8 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 20, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 224 pic.twitter.com/M9cKEXTg97 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 19, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 213 pic.twitter.com/QifEE5GxSf — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 8, 2021

Repost from Day 103. Paddington and Donkey tries to befriend Shrek. pic.twitter.com/2GAvyGgCnB — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 21, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 154 pic.twitter.com/EcnXEKnLzl — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) August 10, 2021

It's true what they say: not all heroes wear capes. Or raincoats and red bucket hats. In the meantime, you can follow the Paddington Bear Cinematic Universe on Twitter.

