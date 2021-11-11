California urges all COVID-19 vaccinated adults to get the booster

Fearing a winter surge of COVID-19 California health officials have said no provider should turn away any adult away who is seeking a booster.

This is more aggressive than the current CDC guidance which recommends the booster for a narrower set of US adults.

LA Times:

No fully vaccinated adult should be denied a COVID-19 booster shot, the California Department of Public Health says. The move comes as health authorities are trying to increase the number of Californians getting the booster shots, fearing that slow early demand could increase the chances of another winter coronavirus wave. "Do not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster," Dr. Tómas Aragón, the state health officer and public health director, wrote in a letter. Booster patients must be adults, and at least two months must have passed since receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months since getting the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination series.

Immediately upon reading the entire article I scheduled my booster.