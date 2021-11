Japanese musician and streetwear legend Hiroshi Fujiwara (Fragment Design) created this crystal Pokémon Pikachu for Baccarat. It's approximately 12" tall, weighs in at 18 pounds, and is a limited edition of 25 copies. You can have one on your desk for just $25,000.

The other non-Fujiwara items in the Baccarat Pokémon collection—including a smaller and simpler Pikachu and a Poké Ball—are long sold out. That's unfortunate because you'd obviously want to catch 'em all.