"Good Boy, Bad Boy," a mesmerizing video of a woman becoming increasingly intense and angry as she repeats the same phrases to the camera

Transmedia artist Bruce Nauman created this video piece, titled "Good Boy Bad Boy," in 1985. The video above is meant to be displayed beside another monitor depicting a man speaking the same 100 phrases, also with rising anger and intensity. As they become out of sync, the dissonance emerges. You can experience what that is like below, but I actually prefer focusing on one individual as seen above.

"Because they are actors, it's not autobiographical, it's not real anger, but pretending to be angry," Nauman has said, "and they are pretty good at it, but maybe not really convincing."

It's in that uncanny valley of emotion where the weirdness blooms.