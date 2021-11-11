If you're a swinging larva, this coo-coo album is for you!

Songs For Swinging Larvae is a totally coo-coo album by Renaldo and the Loaf. It's part of the Resident's record label, Ralph Records. Gary Panter is the mastermind behind the awesome cover art. If you're a swinging larva and in the mood to have some fun, blast these tunes in your headphones while you walk around town. You won't regret it!
