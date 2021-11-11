Maskless Karen won't leave Arby's and pesters employees

Mark Frauenfelder

This woman was asked over and over to leave an Arby's for not wearing a mask, but she insisted on hanging out and teaching the employee all about the rights of a sovereign citizen.

My guess is she lonely and starving for conversation.

