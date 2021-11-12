Christopher Walken painted over an original Banksy

The producers of BBC TV series The Outlaws managed to get Banksy to paint one of his famous rats on a wall of the show's set in Bristol, the artist's reported home. Then, as part of the last episode's plot, Christopher Walken painted over it. Watch the clip below. From The Mirror:

…Fellow Bristolian Banksy, is said to have collaborated with the show's producers for the paint scene on the agreement it was destroyed by his 'hero' Walken on the final scene.

The six-part comedy-drama follows a group of adults renovating a derelict community centre in Bristol as part of community service for various crimes they have committed.