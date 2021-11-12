Gene Simmons rants about anti-vaxxers: enemies with an "evil idea"

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons is a tangled man when it comes to politics. He has described himself as both "an avowed democratic capitalist" and a "social liberal/equal rights & fiscal/foreign policy conservative" (see Tweet below). He voted for Obama, according to Rolling Stone, but was then dissatisfied with his vote "in a lot of ways." He also once said about Trump: "He's good for the political system."

But one thing he is clear about: Anti-vaxxers are the enemy.

"If you're willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy," he said on Wednesday on "TalkShopLive."

He and bandmate Paul Stanley both became infected with breakthrough cases of Covid-19 over the summer, while his 53-year-old guitar tech of more than 20 years, Francis Stueber, died from the virus in October.

"I don't care about your political beliefs. You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you've got rights that are delusional," he continued. "You don't have the right to go through a red light — actually the government has the right to tell you to stop."

"If they tell you you can't smoke in a building, you can't smoke in a building. And that's not because they want to take away your rights — that's because the rest of us hate it. We don't want to smell your smoke.

"I don't want to catch your disease. I don't want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.

"For God's sakes, if I'm going to yawn in your presence, I'm going to put my hand up in front of my mouth," he said. "Yawning is not a life threatening event. You having COVID might be a life threatening event, and I don't want to catch it."