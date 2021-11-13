Bizarre 1-900 hotline commercials from back in the day

There are some pretty wild commercials in this compilation of 1-900 advertisements.

I'm dying of curiosity to see who actually paid to call the 1-900 number "Is Elvis Alive?" I do hope those callers discovered the truth about Elvis, and got their money's worth.

The commercials only get stranger from here. At 2:12, a bored lady gets hit in the head with a digital pumpkin. Next up, is an ad for the "Freak Phone," but I can't imagine that the actual phone calls were any creepier than the distorted faces in this commercial.