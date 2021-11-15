This mistletoe bouquet has a realistic toe

The tagline for the shop Sweet Midnight is "The Dark Side of Cute," so it makes sense that their take on mistletoe is so delightfully creepy. "Hanging MistleTOE" ($19.99) features a grisly grey cast-resin toe surrounded by festive felt leaves, plastic berries, and a decorative red ribbon. It's part of their Haunted Holidays collection, naturally. (Don't miss the oh-so-dark Holiday Hearses.)
Mistletoe has a creepy existence! It is a parasite which attacks trees and kills them. The berries are also very poisonous and has caused many deaths over the years. It is considered good luck to kiss under the mistletoe and bad luck to refuse said kiss.
screengrabs via Sweet Midnight/TT