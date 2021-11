This whole article sounds like a horrible joke, but it is probably not.

NY Daily News:

The star of the "Twilight" movies is developing a gay ghost-hunting reality television series, a project she describes as "a paranormal romp in a queer space."



Stewart revealed her plans to join the celebrity ghost hunting trend in a recent interview with the New Yorker.

"Gay people love pretty things," the 31-year-old BAFTA Award winner told the magazine in an interview published Tuesday. "So we are aiming for a richness.