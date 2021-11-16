Practical Engineering discusses my favorite looming disaster: San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower

Practical Engineering is a YouTube channel I frequently get lost in, offering deep and informative content about big things humans have built.

In the case of the Millennium Tower, it is more a running list of things humans have done wrong. The tallest luxury condo skyscraper in San Francisco, the building has apparently been slowly trying to fall over since before it was even opened.

There is also a very entertainingly named engineer involved on the building owner's side of things who is very confident there is no problem. That sort of confidence indicates this situation won't soon be resolved.