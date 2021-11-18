Vials labeled "Smallpox" found in a Pennsylvania lab freezer

A lab worker was cleaning out a freezer at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania and discovered some frozen vials that were unaccounted for. Their labels said "Smallpox."
The World Health Organization has designated only two locations for smallpox (variola virus) storage: "the CDC facility in Atlanta and a center in Russia," according to CBS. The CDC and law enforcement are investigating.
From CBS:
"CDC, its administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials' contents appear intact," CDC spokesperson Belsie González said in an email.
"The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask," González wrote. "There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials."
The discovery raised concerns over inadequate security, not public safety, he added.
The CDC would not confirm where in Pennsylvania the vials were found.