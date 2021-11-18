Watch toxic Sen. John Kennedy play dumb as he insinuates Soviet-born Biden pick is communist

Hearkening back to the days of Red Scare McCarthyism, a blustering Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) tried to intimidate Dr. Saule Omarosa, Cornell Professor and Biden's comptroller currency nominee, by insinuating she's a communist. It was an ugly Cruz-style performance flop that Omarosa handled with grace and great patience.

"I don't know whether to call you professor or comrade," he started off. He then grilled her about her days growing up in the Soviet Union. "You used to be a member of a group called the Young Communist."

When Omarosa asked him what he meant, he said, stupid-like, "I don't know. I wanted to ask you that question."

So she tried to explain that every child growing up in the Soviet Union was forced to be a part of the group. It wasn't by choice. And that she aged out, automatically, once she was done with her childhood schooling. But he played the Republican dumb card, pressing her on whether or not she gave the Soviet Union a written letter resigning from the group.

It's impressive how composed Omarosa remained throughout the bullyragging.

After explaining how she had no affiliation to communism through Facebook or anywhere else, how her family "suffered under the communist regime," and how her grandmother "escaped death twice under the Stalin regime," she says, "I came to this country. I am proud to be an American. And this is why I'm here today, Senator. I'm here because I'm ready for public service."

Watch part of the farce in two videos below:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) presses Biden's pick for currency comptroller Saule Omarova about "you used to be a member of a group called The Young Communists."



Omarova explains, because she was born in the Soviet Union, she was part of school youth programs mandated for students. pic.twitter.com/mYSkOounx3 — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021